Should You Invest in Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) Now?

Leggett & Platt Inc. (NYSE: LEG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for LEG is at 1.31. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LEG is $28.00, which is $5.36 above the current market price. The public float for LEG is 131.00M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.63% of that float. The average trading volume for LEG on September 28, 2023 was 1.46M shares.

Leggett & Platt Inc. (NYSE: LEG)’s stock price has increased by 0.24 compared to its previous closing price of 24.58. However, the company has seen a -2.80% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-27 that Dividend-focused companies like Altria Group, Verizon, and Enbridge are experiencing negative years while AI and big tech drive major indices. Leggett & Platt, a Dividend King, has seen a -24.64% YTD decline due to softened demand and lowered guidance. The tightening economy and high-interest rates are impacting Leggett & Platt, but its long-term track record and high dividend yield make it an interesting investment opportunity.

LEG’s Market Performance

LEG’s stock has fallen by -2.80% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.03% and a quarterly drop of -15.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.26% for Leggett & Platt Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.71% for LEG stock, with a simple moving average of -21.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEG stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for LEG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LEG in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $34 based on the research report published on April 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LEG Trading at -11.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares sank -12.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEG fell by -2.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.23. In addition, Leggett & Platt Inc. saw -23.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEG starting from WOOD PHOEBE A, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $32.61 back on May 23. After this action, WOOD PHOEBE A now owns 53,109 shares of Leggett & Platt Inc., valued at $195,679 using the latest closing price.

MCCOY SUSAN R, the SVP – Investor Relations of Leggett & Platt Inc., sale 1,378 shares at $34.51 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that MCCOY SUSAN R is holding 30,202 shares at $47,555 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.33 for the present operating margin

+17.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leggett & Platt Inc. stands at +6.02. The total capital return value is set at 12.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.31. Equity return is now at value 14.13, with 4.47 for asset returns.

Based on Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG), the company’s capital structure generated 139.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.22. Total debt to assets is 44.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.