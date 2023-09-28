Should You Invest in Banc of California Inc (BANC) Now?

Banc of California Inc (NYSE: BANC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for BANC is at 1.27. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BANC is $19.25, which is $6.48 above the current market price. The public float for BANC is 53.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.15% of that float. The average trading volume for BANC on September 28, 2023 was 1.26M shares.

BANC) stock’s latest price update

Banc of California Inc (NYSE: BANC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.92 in relation to its previous close of 11.99. However, the company has experienced a -1.71% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-26 that In the unpredictable financial landscape of 2023, leaning into dividend stocks to buy may be one of the wisest decisions an investor can make. It’s not about sidelining the thrilling potential of tech pioneers; instead, it’s about understanding the evolving market dynamics.

BANC’s Market Performance

Banc of California Inc (BANC) has experienced a -1.71% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.87% drop in the past month, and a 3.95% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.10% for BANC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.56% for BANC’s stock, with a -11.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BANC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BANC stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for BANC by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for BANC in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $16 based on the research report published on July 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BANC Trading at -6.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BANC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares sank -3.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BANC fell by -1.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.39. In addition, Banc of California Inc saw -24.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BANC starting from Rice Joseph J, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $11.25 back on Jun 05. After this action, Rice Joseph J now owns 9,500 shares of Banc of California Inc, valued at $84,375 using the latest closing price.

SZNEWAJS ROBERT D, the Director of Banc of California Inc, purchase 3,200 shares at $10.96 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that SZNEWAJS ROBERT D is holding 81,008 shares at $35,083 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BANC

Equity return is now at value 8.80, with 0.89 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Banc of California Inc (BANC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.