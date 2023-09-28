Should You Invest in American Water Works Co. Inc. (AWK) Now?

American Water Works Co. Inc. (NYSE: AWK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AWK is at 0.59.

The public float for AWK is 194.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.63% of that float. The average trading volume for AWK on September 28, 2023 was 924.03K shares.

The stock of American Water Works Co. Inc. (NYSE: AWK) has decreased by -2.55 when compared to last closing price of 129.64. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.92% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-27 that American Water Works (AWK) has become technically an oversold stock now, which implies exhaustion of the heavy selling pressure on it. This, combined with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher, indicates a potential trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

AWK’s stock has fallen by -7.92% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.84% and a quarterly drop of -10.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.63% for American Water Works Co. Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.78% for AWK stock, with a simple moving average of -13.51% for the last 200 days.

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AWK stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AWK by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for AWK in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $140 based on the research report published on October 20, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

After a stumble in the market that brought AWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares sank -9.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AWK fell by -7.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $136.31. In addition, American Water Works Co. Inc. saw -17.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AWK starting from GOSS MARTHA CLARK, who purchase 56 shares at the price of $141.07 back on Aug 28. After this action, GOSS MARTHA CLARK now owns 35,960 shares of American Water Works Co. Inc., valued at $7,900 using the latest closing price.

Marberry Michael, the Director of American Water Works Co. Inc., purchase 1,400 shares at $142.35 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Marberry Michael is holding 3,673 shares at $199,290 based on the most recent closing price.

Equity return is now at value 10.35, with 3.19 for asset returns.

In conclusion, American Water Works Co. Inc. (AWK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.