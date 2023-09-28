SHF Holdings Inc (SHFS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

SHF Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SHFS)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.75 in comparison to its previous close of 0.77, however, the company has experienced a 14.39% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-27 that Chris DeMuth talks investing in cannabis, legalization, SAFE banking and whether the investment community cares. He believes that institutional investors are waiting for full federal legalization before entering the cannabis market.

Is It Worth Investing in SHF Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SHFS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -0.29.

The average price predicted for SHF Holdings Inc (SHFS) by analysts is $1.50, which is $9.67 above the current market price. The public float for SHFS is 17.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.11% of that float. On September 28, 2023, the average trading volume of SHFS was 189.83K shares.

SHFS’s Market Performance

SHFS’s stock has seen a 14.39% increase for the week, with a 130.15% rise in the past month and a 57.90% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.86% for SHF Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 44.71% for SHFS’s stock, with a 9.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SHFS Trading at 58.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.11%, as shares surge +143.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHFS rose by +14.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5973. In addition, SHF Holdings Inc saw -53.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHFS starting from Emmi Donald, who purchase 38,000 shares at the price of $0.59 back on Jun 09. After this action, Emmi Donald now owns 295,697 shares of SHF Holdings Inc, valued at $22,382 using the latest closing price.

Darwin John, the Director of SHF Holdings Inc, purchase 25,000 shares at $0.59 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Darwin John is holding 1,865,566 shares at $14,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHFS

Equity return is now at value -80.37, with -57.54 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, SHF Holdings Inc (SHFS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.