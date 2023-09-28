Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Sherwin-Williams Co. (NYSE: SHW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SHW is 1.10.

The public float for SHW is 236.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SHW on September 28, 2023 was 1.40M shares.

Sherwin-Williams Co. (NYSE: SHW)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.28 in comparison to its previous close of 253.87, however, the company has experienced a -3.54% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-21 that Invest in companies like Toll Brothers (TOL), SPX Technologies (SPXC), SherwinWilliams (SHW) and Extreme Networks (EXTR) to make the most of higher efficiency levels.

SHW’s Market Performance

Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) has seen a -3.54% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.91% decline in the past month and a -2.11% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.56% for SHW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.59% for SHW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHW stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for SHW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SHW in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $275 based on the research report published on June 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SHW Trading at -7.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares sank -7.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHW fell by -3.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $264.47. In addition, Sherwin-Williams Co. saw 5.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHW starting from Young Bryan J, who sale 2,750 shares at the price of $220.76 back on Feb 23. After this action, Young Bryan J now owns 7,955 shares of Sherwin-Williams Co., valued at $607,090 using the latest closing price.

MORIKIS JOHN G, the Chairman & CEO of Sherwin-Williams Co., purchase 2,207 shares at $226.70 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that MORIKIS JOHN G is holding 231,344 shares at $500,327 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHW

Equity return is now at value 80.01, with 10.36 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.