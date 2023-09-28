Sasol Ltd ADR (SSL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Sasol Ltd ADR (NYSE: SSL)’s stock price has increased by 6.56 compared to its previous closing price of 12.81. However, the company has seen a 4.44% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-24 that Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 23, 2023 3:00 AM ET Company Participants Tiffany Sydow – VP, IR Fleetwood Grobler – President and CEO Hanré Rossouw – CFO Christiaan Rademan – EVP, Mining Priscillah Mabelane – EVP, Energy Business Simon Baloyi – EVP, Energy Operations & Technology Conference Call Participants Gerhard Engelbrecht – Absa CIB: Global Markets Chris Nicholson – RMB Morgan Stanley Alex Comer – JPMorgan Adrian Hammond – SBG Securities Tiffany Sydow Good morning, and welcome to Sasol Limited’s Financial Year 2023 Results Presentation. Thank you for taking the time to listen to our announcement today.

Is It Worth Investing in Sasol Ltd ADR (NYSE: SSL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sasol Ltd ADR (NYSE: SSL) is 16.56x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SSL is 2.51. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sasol Ltd ADR (SSL) is $17.48, which is $4.32 above the current market price. The public float for SSL is 623.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.28% of that float. On September 28, 2023, SSL’s average trading volume was 341.22K shares.

SSL’s Market Performance

SSL’s stock has seen a 4.44% increase for the week, with a 2.79% rise in the past month and a 11.70% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.79% for Sasol Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.68% for SSL’s stock, with a -2.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SSL Trading at 3.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares surge +2.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSL rose by +4.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.94. In addition, Sasol Ltd ADR saw -13.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.03 for the present operating margin

+29.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sasol Ltd ADR stands at +3.04. The total capital return value is set at 17.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.98. Equity return is now at value 4.78, with 2.16 for asset returns.

Based on Sasol Ltd ADR (SSL), the company’s capital structure generated 71.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.66. Total debt to assets is 32.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sasol Ltd ADR (SSL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.