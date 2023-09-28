RPC Inc. (RES) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) is 6.90x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RES is 1.75.

The public float for RES is 97.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.05% of that float. On September 28, 2023, RES’s average trading volume was 1.34M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

RES) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) has jumped by 5.33 compared to previous close of 8.81. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-09 that Rising activity levels in all service lines aid RPC’s (RES) earnings in Q2.

RES’s Market Performance

RPC Inc. (RES) has seen a 6.67% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 14.00% gain in the past month and a 30.70% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.19% for RES. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.00% for RES’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RES stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for RES by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for RES in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $7 based on the research report published on June 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RES Trading at 10.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares surge +13.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RES rose by +6.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.57. In addition, RPC Inc. saw 4.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RES starting from Kreisler Amy Rollins, who sale 53,751 shares at the price of $10.45 back on Nov 11. After this action, Kreisler Amy Rollins now owns 0 shares of RPC Inc., valued at $561,757 using the latest closing price.

Rollins Pam R, the Director of RPC Inc., sale 53,751 shares at $10.45 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Rollins Pam R is holding 0 shares at $561,757 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RES

Equity return is now at value 34.04, with 26.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of RPC Inc. (RES) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.