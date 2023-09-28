Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE: RY) is above average at 11.27x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.82.

The public float for RY is 1.39B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.64% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RY on September 28, 2023 was 907.99K shares.

RY) stock’s latest price update

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE: RY)’s stock price has decreased by -1.23 compared to its previous closing price of 87.93. However, the company has seen a -4.70% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-23 that Today, I will explain the reasons for including the Royal Bank of Canada in The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio. I will also show you why I have selected Royal Bank of Canada over competitors such as The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Montreal, and The Bank of Nova Scotia. With the inclusion of Royal Bank of Canada, we have raised The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio’s Weighted Average Dividend Yield [TTM] to 3.89%.

RY’s Market Performance

Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) has seen a -4.70% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.16% decline in the past month and a -7.89% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.23% for RY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.32% for RY stock, with a simple moving average of -9.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RY stocks, with CIBC repeating the rating for RY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RY in the upcoming period, according to CIBC is $4 based on the research report published on May 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RY Trading at -6.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares sank -3.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RY fell by -4.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.65. In addition, Royal Bank Of Canada saw -7.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Royal Bank Of Canada stands at +23.97. The total capital return value is set at 4.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.42. Equity return is now at value 13.09, with 0.74 for asset returns.

Based on Royal Bank Of Canada (RY), the company’s capital structure generated 317.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.03. Total debt to assets is 17.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.