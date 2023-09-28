Revolve Group Inc (RVLV) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Revolve Group Inc (NYSE: RVLV)’s stock price has decreased by -0.46 compared to its previous closing price of 12.91. However, the company has seen a 1.82% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-21 that Ulta’s feeling pressure in its margins, but it recently raised its outlook for sales, comps, and earnings per share. Revolve’s sales and net income are declining, but active customers are increasing.

Is It Worth Investing in Revolve Group Inc (NYSE: RVLV) Right Now?

Revolve Group Inc (NYSE: RVLV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RVLV is 2.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RVLV is $19.40, which is $6.55 above the current price. The public float for RVLV is 40.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 23.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RVLV on September 28, 2023 was 1.38M shares.

RVLV’s Market Performance

RVLV’s stock has seen a 1.82% increase for the week, with a -11.56% drop in the past month and a -22.45% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.91% for Revolve Group Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.80% for RVLV stock, with a simple moving average of -37.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVLV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVLV stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for RVLV by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for RVLV in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $19 based on the research report published on May 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RVLV Trading at -18.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares sank -13.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVLV rose by +1.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.40. In addition, Revolve Group Inc saw -42.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RVLV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.64 for the present operating margin

+53.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Revolve Group Inc stands at +5.33. The total capital return value is set at 20.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.34. Equity return is now at value 10.84, with 6.90 for asset returns.

Based on Revolve Group Inc (RVLV), the company’s capital structure generated 6.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.06. Total debt to assets is 4.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 134.25 and the total asset turnover is 2.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Revolve Group Inc (RVLV) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.