Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for QSR is 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for QSR is $81.58, which is $15.71 above the current price. QSR currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of QSR on September 28, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

QSR) stock’s latest price update

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.39 in comparison to its previous close of 66.18, however, the company has experienced a -4.49% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-25 that A possible economic hurricane headed our way remains on the debate floor. Indeed, the yield curve is inverted and un-inverting, which is perhaps more worrisome.

QSR’s Market Performance

Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) has seen a -4.49% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.61% decline in the past month and a -13.29% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.88% for QSR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.24% for QSR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.12% for the last 200 days.

QSR Trading at -7.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares sank -4.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QSR fell by -4.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.99. In addition, Restaurant Brands International Inc saw 1.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QSR starting from Dunnigan Matthew, who sale 45,000 shares at the price of $73.21 back on May 19. After this action, Dunnigan Matthew now owns 39,391 shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc, valued at $3,294,450 using the latest closing price.

Siddiqui Sami A., the Brand Pres., Popeyes, Americas of Restaurant Brands International Inc, sale 15,000 shares at $72.40 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Siddiqui Sami A. is holding 116,634 shares at $1,086,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QSR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.19 for the present operating margin

+55.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Restaurant Brands International Inc stands at +15.50. The total capital return value is set at 10.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.03. Equity return is now at value 40.21, with 4.44 for asset returns.

Based on Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR), the company’s capital structure generated 577.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.25. Total debt to assets is 63.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 567.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.