Real-Time Update: Windtree Therapeutics Inc (WINT) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Windtree Therapeutics Inc (WINT) has seen a 1.00% increase in the past week, with a -7.34% drop in the past month, and a -22.31% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.68% for WINT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.48% for WINT’s stock, with a -75.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Windtree Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: WINT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WINT is 0.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WINT is $5.00, which is $8.49 above the current price. The public float for WINT is 4.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WINT on September 28, 2023 was 125.02K shares.

WINT) stock’s latest price update

Windtree Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: WINT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 12.18 compared to its previous closing price of 0.90. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-25 that Investing in biotech stocks can be challenging. The rewards can be great when your company hits on a popular drug, treatment or product.

Analysts’ Opinion of WINT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WINT stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for WINT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WINT in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $12.25 based on the research report published on June 26, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

WINT Trading at -17.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WINT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.12%, as shares sank -7.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WINT rose by +1.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0534. In addition, Windtree Therapeutics Inc saw -88.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WINT starting from Fraser Craig, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $0.90 back on Sep 26. After this action, Fraser Craig now owns 55,377 shares of Windtree Therapeutics Inc, valued at $2,250 using the latest closing price.

Fraser Craig, the President and CEO of Windtree Therapeutics Inc, purchase 1,497 shares at $1.77 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that Fraser Craig is holding 7,010 shares at $2,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WINT

The total capital return value is set at -49.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -91.62. Equity return is now at value -158.83, with -52.95 for asset returns.

Based on Windtree Therapeutics Inc (WINT), the company’s capital structure generated 172.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.32. Total debt to assets is 45.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 166.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.91.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Windtree Therapeutics Inc (WINT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.