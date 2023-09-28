Real-Time Update: Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NGS) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NGS) has seen a 25.06% increase in the past week, with a 45.97% gain in the past month, and a 56.62% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.76% for NGS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 30.26% for NGS’s stock, with a 40.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NYSE: NGS) Right Now?

Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NYSE: NGS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7152.38x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NGS is 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for NGS is $23.50, which is $3.48 above the current price. The public float for NGS is 9.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NGS on September 28, 2023 was 35.11K shares.

NGS) stock’s latest price update

Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NYSE: NGS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.06 compared to its previous closing price of 13.90. However, the company has seen a gain of 25.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-15 that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Anna Delgado – Investor Relations Steve Taylor – Chairman and Interim President and Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Rob Brown – Lake Street Capital Hale Hoak – Hoak & Company Kyle Krueger – Apollo Capital Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Quarter Two 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode.

Analysts’ Opinion of NGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NGS stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for NGS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NGS in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $18 based on the research report published on August 07, 2019 of the previous year 2019.

NGS Trading at 38.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.67% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.64%, as shares surge +39.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGS rose by +25.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.74. In addition, Natural Gas Services Group Inc. saw 31.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NGS starting from Beyer Leslie Ann, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $11.05 back on Dec 01. After this action, Beyer Leslie Ann now owns 8,148 shares of Natural Gas Services Group Inc., valued at $33,150 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.74 for the present operating margin

+16.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Natural Gas Services Group Inc. stands at -0.67. The total capital return value is set at 0.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.23. Equity return is now at value 0.02, with 0.01 for asset returns.

Based on Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NGS), the company’s capital structure generated 11.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.92. Total debt to assets is 7.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NGS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.