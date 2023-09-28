Real-Time Update: Icosavax Inc (ICVX) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Icosavax Inc (ICVX) has seen a -4.16% decrease in the past week, with a -2.24% drop in the past month, and a -25.83% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.65% for ICVX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.38% for ICVX’s stock, with a -5.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ: ICVX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ICVX is 0.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ICVX is $23.33, which is $16.16 above the current price. The public float for ICVX is 32.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ICVX on September 28, 2023 was 231.30K shares.

ICVX) stock’s latest price update

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ: ICVX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.39 compared to its previous closing price of 8.20. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-19 that SEATTLE, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Icosavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICVX), a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its innovative virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology to develop vaccines against infectious diseases, with an initial focus on life-threatening respiratory diseases and a vision of creating pan-respiratory vaccines for older adults, today announced that the company will participate in the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference 2023, taking place from September 26-28, 2023 in New York City.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICVX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICVX stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for ICVX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ICVX in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $27 based on the research report published on January 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ICVX Trading at -3.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.79%, as shares sank -2.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICVX fell by -4.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +119.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.80. In addition, Icosavax Inc saw -1.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICVX starting from Simpson Adam K., who sale 11,788 shares at the price of $8.86 back on Jul 31. After this action, Simpson Adam K. now owns 243,930 shares of Icosavax Inc, valued at $104,459 using the latest closing price.

Kanesa-thasan Niranjan, the Chief Medical Officer of Icosavax Inc, sale 3,323 shares at $8.86 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Kanesa-thasan Niranjan is holding 235,864 shares at $29,447 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICVX

The total capital return value is set at -37.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.48. Equity return is now at value -39.44, with -36.56 for asset returns.

Based on Icosavax Inc (ICVX), the company’s capital structure generated 4.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.88. Total debt to assets is 3.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.93.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Icosavax Inc (ICVX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.