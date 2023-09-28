Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RXT is 1.71. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) is $2.57, which is -$0.04 below the current market price. The public float for RXT is 49.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.56% of that float. On September 28, 2023, RXT’s average trading volume was 2.24M shares.

RXT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ: RXT) has surged by 1.90 when compared to previous closing price of 2.11, but the company has seen a 3.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-14 that Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates in a promising market with a large and growing multi-cloud TAM. The company’s Public Cloud business is currently facing a decline, which raises concerns about its performance in this specific sector. The stock trades at a discount to leading IT services peers, which I believe is warranted in the near term.

RXT’s Market Performance

Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) has seen a 3.37% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -11.89% decline in the past month and a 0.00% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.79% for RXT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.04% for RXT stock, with a simple moving average of -3.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXT stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for RXT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RXT in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $3.50 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RXT Trading at -3.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.42%, as shares sank -14.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXT rose by +3.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.03. In addition, Rackspace Technology Inc saw -27.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXT starting from Roberts Anthony C., who purchase 22,350 shares at the price of $2.23 back on Aug 15. After this action, Roberts Anthony C. now owns 139,232 shares of Rackspace Technology Inc, valued at $49,840 using the latest closing price.

Samant Shashank, the Director of Rackspace Technology Inc, purchase 19,933 shares at $4.59 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Samant Shashank is holding 158,507 shares at $91,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.05 for the present operating margin

+22.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rackspace Technology Inc stands at -25.78. The total capital return value is set at 0.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.89. Equity return is now at value -205.20, with -25.11 for asset returns.

Based on Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT), the company’s capital structure generated 619.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.10. Total debt to assets is 71.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 593.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.