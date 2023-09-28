ProQR Therapeutics N.V’s (PRQR) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, PRQR stock has gone down by -6.76%, with a monthly decline of -12.10% and a quarterly plunge of -16.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.49% for ProQR Therapeutics N.V The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.25% for PRQR’s stock, with a -37.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ProQR Therapeutics N.V (NASDAQ: PRQR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.05. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ProQR Therapeutics N.V (PRQR) by analysts is $3.61, which is $0.42 above the current market price. The public float for PRQR is 50.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.81% of that float. On September 28, 2023, the average trading volume of PRQR was 191.38K shares.

PRQR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ProQR Therapeutics N.V (NASDAQ: PRQR) has dropped by -4.83 compared to previous close of 1.45. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-07 that LEIDEN, Netherlands & CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProQR Therapeutics NV. (Nasdaq: PRQR) (ProQR), a company dedicated to changing lives through transformative RNA therapies based on its proprietary Axiomer® RNA editing technology platform, today announced that Company management will participate in the HC Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRQR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRQR stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for PRQR by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for PRQR in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $5 based on the research report published on March 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PRQR Trading at -11.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRQR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares sank -13.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRQR fell by -6.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5443. In addition, ProQR Therapeutics N.V saw -62.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PRQR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1622.02 for the present operating margin

+37.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for ProQR Therapeutics N.V stands at -1612.86. The total capital return value is set at -47.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.85. Equity return is now at value -73.67, with -31.24 for asset returns.

Based on ProQR Therapeutics N.V (PRQR), the company’s capital structure generated 33.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.12. Total debt to assets is 12.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.32.

Conclusion

To sum up, ProQR Therapeutics N.V (PRQR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.