Progyny Inc (PGNY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ: PGNY)’s stock price has plunge by 1.14relation to previous closing price of 34.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.14% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-01 that Progyny (PGNY) is well positioned to outperform the market, as it exhibits above-average growth in financials.

Is It Worth Investing in Progyny Inc (NASDAQ: PGNY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Progyny Inc (NASDAQ: PGNY) is above average at 70.34x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.51.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Progyny Inc (PGNY) is $49.14, which is $15.4 above the current market price. The public float for PGNY is 82.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.61% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PGNY on September 28, 2023 was 682.53K shares.

PGNY’s Market Performance

PGNY stock saw a decrease of 0.14% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.23% and a quarterly a decrease of -8.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.81% for Progyny Inc (PGNY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.18% for PGNY’s stock, with a -2.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PGNY Trading at -8.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares sank -8.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGNY rose by +0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.58. In addition, Progyny Inc saw 11.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGNY starting from Payson Norman, who sale 200 shares at the price of $56.29 back on Nov 23. After this action, Payson Norman now owns 580,656 shares of Progyny Inc, valued at $11,258 using the latest closing price.

TPG GP A, LLC, the Former 10% Owner of Progyny Inc, sale 2,900,000 shares at $41.08 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that TPG GP A, LLC is holding 6,350,000 shares at $119,132,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.97 for the present operating margin

+21.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Progyny Inc stands at +3.86. The total capital return value is set at 7.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.45. Equity return is now at value 12.63, with 8.61 for asset returns.

Based on Progyny Inc (PGNY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.01. Total debt to assets is 1.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 1.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Progyny Inc (PGNY) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.