Progress Software Corp. (PRGS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Progress Software Corp. (NASDAQ: PRGS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PRGS is 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PRGS is $63.67, which is $11.81 above the current price. The public float for PRGS is 42.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRGS on September 28, 2023 was 308.19K shares.

Progress Software Corp. (NASDAQ: PRGS)’s stock price has dropped by -4.84 in relation to previous closing price of 55.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-27 that Progress’ (PRGS) third-quarter fiscal 2023 results benefit from strong subscription license revenues and robust demand for OpenEdge and MarkLogic offerings.

PRGS’s Market Performance

Progress Software Corp. (PRGS) has experienced a -7.32% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -14.63% drop in the past month, and a -1.70% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.70% for PRGS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.34% for PRGS’s stock, with a -6.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRGS stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for PRGS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRGS in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $60 based on the research report published on January 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PRGS Trading at -10.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares sank -14.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRGS fell by -7.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.66. In addition, Progress Software Corp. saw 4.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRGS starting from Kulikoski Kathryn, who sale 3,265 shares at the price of $61.06 back on Sep 01. After this action, Kulikoski Kathryn now owns 2,073 shares of Progress Software Corp., valued at $199,361 using the latest closing price.

FOLGER ANTHONY, the Chief Financial Officer of Progress Software Corp., sale 10,000 shares at $58.99 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that FOLGER ANTHONY is holding 20,098 shares at $589,947 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.17 for the present operating margin

+76.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Progress Software Corp. stands at +15.79. The total capital return value is set at 12.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.53. Equity return is now at value 19.35, with 5.34 for asset returns.

Based on Progress Software Corp. (PRGS), the company’s capital structure generated 160.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.65. Total debt to assets is 45.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 157.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Progress Software Corp. (PRGS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.