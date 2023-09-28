ProFrac Holding Corp (ACDC): A Technical Analysis

ProFrac Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ACDC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.90. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ProFrac Holding Corp (ACDC) is $14.93, which is $16.67 above the current market price. The public float for ACDC is 19.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACDC on September 28, 2023 was 577.01K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ACDC) stock’s latest price update

ProFrac Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ACDC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.45 compared to its previous closing price of 10.61. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-13 that As many remember, both in their minds and pockets, Brent crude prices reached a decade-high last year, impacting oil prices globally. In 2023, global crude prices thankfully moderated in the first half.

ACDC’s Market Performance

ACDC’s stock has risen by 4.44% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.36% and a quarterly drop of -3.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.36% for ProFrac Holding Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.20% for ACDC’s stock, with a -24.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACDC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ACDC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ACDC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $15 based on the research report published on May 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACDC Trading at -0.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.49%, as shares surge +5.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACDC rose by +4.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.08. In addition, ProFrac Holding Corp saw -54.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACDC starting from THRC Holdings, LP, who purchase 186,148 shares at the price of $13.40 back on Jun 14. After this action, THRC Holdings, LP now owns 71,636,571 shares of ProFrac Holding Corp, valued at $2,494,383 using the latest closing price.

THRC Holdings, LP, the 10% Owner of ProFrac Holding Corp, purchase 98,911 shares at $13.41 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that THRC Holdings, LP is holding 71,450,423 shares at $1,326,397 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.57 for the present operating margin

+29.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for ProFrac Holding Corp stands at +3.77. The total capital return value is set at 29.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.98. Equity return is now at value 62.70, with 4.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.29 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ProFrac Holding Corp (ACDC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.