Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PCOR is 0.71. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) is $83.07, which is $13.05 above the current market price. The public float for PCOR is 123.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.40% of that float. On September 28, 2023, PCOR’s average trading volume was 1.00M shares.

PCOR) stock’s latest price update

Procore Technologies Inc (NYSE: PCOR)’s stock price has soared by 5.54 in relation to previous closing price of 61.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-30 that Procore Technologies is in the early stage of its opportunity to provide the construction industry with excellent cloud-based productivity tools. A poor economy can negatively impact the construction industry and Procore Technologies’ results.

PCOR’s Market Performance

PCOR’s stock has fallen by -0.17% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.34% and a quarterly drop of -1.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.42% for Procore Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.31% for PCOR’s stock, with a 7.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCOR stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for PCOR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PCOR in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $75 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PCOR Trading at -2.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares sank -2.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCOR fell by -0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.08. In addition, Procore Technologies Inc saw 37.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCOR starting from Courtemanche Craig F. Jr., who sale 63,500 shares at the price of $64.03 back on Sep 18. After this action, Courtemanche Craig F. Jr. now owns 3,303,954 shares of Procore Technologies Inc, valued at $4,065,898 using the latest closing price.

Courtemanche Craig F. Jr., the CEO & President of Procore Technologies Inc, sale 97,500 shares at $66.81 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Courtemanche Craig F. Jr. is holding 545,349 shares at $6,513,495 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.02 for the present operating margin

+77.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Procore Technologies Inc stands at -39.84. The total capital return value is set at -22.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.15. Equity return is now at value -22.87, with -15.27 for asset returns.

Based on Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR), the company’s capital structure generated 8.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.79. Total debt to assets is 5.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.