Prelude Therapeutics Inc (PRLD) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Prelude Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PRLD)’s stock price has gone rise by 12.04 in comparison to its previous close of 2.74, however, the company has experienced a 3.72% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-04-27 that WILMINGTON, Del., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (Nasdaq: PRLD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, today announced that company executives will participate in three upcoming healthcare investment conferences.

Is It Worth Investing in Prelude Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PRLD) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.46. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Prelude Therapeutics Inc (PRLD) by analysts is $10.67, which is $8.53 above the current market price. The public float for PRLD is 25.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.91% of that float. On September 28, 2023, the average trading volume of PRLD was 103.85K shares.

PRLD’s Market Performance

PRLD’s stock has seen a 3.72% increase for the week, with a -23.63% drop in the past month and a -33.84% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.87% for Prelude Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.75% for PRLD’s stock, with a -41.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRLD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PRLD by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for PRLD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6 based on the research report published on November 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PRLD Trading at -15.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.98%, as shares sank -20.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRLD rose by +3.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.29. In addition, Prelude Therapeutics Inc saw -49.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRLD starting from Vaddi Krishna, who purchase 900 shares at the price of $5.31 back on May 25. After this action, Vaddi Krishna now owns 1,067,275 shares of Prelude Therapeutics Inc, valued at $4,779 using the latest closing price.

Lim Bryant David, the Chief Legal Officer, Corp Sec. of Prelude Therapeutics Inc, purchase 2,400 shares at $5.39 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Lim Bryant David is holding 2,400 shares at $12,936 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRLD

The total capital return value is set at -50.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.97. Equity return is now at value -46.43, with -43.27 for asset returns.

Based on Prelude Therapeutics Inc (PRLD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.93.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, Prelude Therapeutics Inc (PRLD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.