Planet Labs PBC (PL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.81 in comparison to its previous close of 2.48, however, the company has experienced a -7.41% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-25 that Two years ago, space company Planet Labs seemed a stellar IPO prospect, promising years of revenue growth and steadily increasing profit margins. It hasn’t worked out that way.

Is It Worth Investing in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PL is 0.64. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Planet Labs PBC (PL) is $5.44, which is $5.18 above the current market price. The public float for PL is 162.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.72% of that float. On September 28, 2023, PL’s average trading volume was 1.70M shares.

PL’s Market Performance

PL stock saw a decrease of -7.41% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -20.38% and a quarterly a decrease of -17.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.00% for Planet Labs PBC (PL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.69% for PL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -36.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PL stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for PL by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for PL in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $5.50 based on the research report published on May 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PL Trading at -21.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.45%, as shares sank -23.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PL fell by -7.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.86. In addition, Planet Labs PBC saw -42.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PL starting from Marshall William Spencer, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $2.70 back on Sep 19. After this action, Marshall William Spencer now owns 1,405,356 shares of Planet Labs PBC, valued at $269,840 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Ashley F., the CFO & COO of Planet Labs PBC, sale 1,000 shares at $3.28 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Johnson Ashley F. is holding 899,057 shares at $3,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PL

Equity return is now at value -26.10, with -20.22 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Planet Labs PBC (PL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.