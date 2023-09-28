Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR (FENG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR (NYSE: FENG)’s stock price has soared by 12.50 in relation to previous closing price of 1.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-16 that Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2023 9:30 PM ET Company Participants Muzi Guo – Investor Relations Yusheng Sun – Chief Executive Officer Edward Lu – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Xueru Zhang – 86Research Alice Tang – First Shanghai Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Phoenix New Media Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR (NYSE: FENG) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.89. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FENG is 5.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FENG on September 28, 2023 was 32.73K shares.

FENG’s Market Performance

FENG stock saw a decrease of 7.69% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.03% and a quarterly a decrease of -38.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.03% for Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR (FENG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.62% for FENG’s stock, with a -40.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FENG Trading at -12.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FENG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.21%, as shares sank -5.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FENG rose by +7.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2364. In addition, Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR saw -52.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FENG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.36 for the present operating margin

+30.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR stands at -13.96. The total capital return value is set at -13.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.60. Equity return is now at value -1.97, with -1.23 for asset returns.

Based on Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR (FENG), the company’s capital structure generated 7.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.34. Total debt to assets is 5.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR (FENG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.