Phoenix Motor Inc (PEV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Phoenix Motor Inc (NASDAQ: PEV) has seen a rise in its stock price by 20.35 in relation to its previous close of 0.57. However, the company has experienced a 16.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-15 that Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Mark Hastings – SVP, Corporate Development and Strategy and Head, IR Denton Peng – CEO Conference Call Participants Operator Welcome to the Second Quarter 2023 Phoenix Motors Inc. Earnings Conference Call. My name is Brianna, and I will be your conference operator for today’s call.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PEV is 1.59. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PEV is 3.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.15% of that float. On September 28, 2023, PEV’s average trading volume was 14.78K shares.

PEV’s Market Performance

PEV stock saw an increase of 16.51% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 17.27% and a quarterly increase of 1.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.39% for Phoenix Motor Inc (PEV). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.71% for PEV stock, with a simple moving average of -20.22% for the last 200 days.

PEV Trading at 10.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.77%, as shares surge +11.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEV rose by +16.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5915. In addition, Phoenix Motor Inc saw -34.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-303.70 for the present operating margin

+18.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phoenix Motor Inc stands at -293.42. The total capital return value is set at -96.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -95.36. Equity return is now at value -39.54, with -25.30 for asset returns.

Based on Phoenix Motor Inc (PEV), the company’s capital structure generated 33.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.00. Total debt to assets is 20.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Phoenix Motor Inc (PEV) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.