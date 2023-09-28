Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) has seen a -0.19% decrease in the past week, with a -6.64% drop in the past month, and a 6.29% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.44% for ODFL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.85% for ODFL stock, with a simple moving average of 14.30% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) is above average at 34.71x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.13.

The public float for ODFL is 93.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.75% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ODFL on September 28, 2023 was 771.98K shares.

ODFL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) has decreased by -0.13 when compared to last closing price of 399.89. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.19% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-09-27 that THOMASVILLE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Nasdaq: ODFL) announced today that it plans to release its third quarter 2023 financial results before opening of trading on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss its financial results and outlook at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. An online, real-time webcast of Old Dominion’s quarterly conference call will be available at www.odfl.com on Wednesday, Octo.

Analysts’ Opinion of ODFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ODFL stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ODFL by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ODFL in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $375 based on the research report published on July 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ODFL Trading at -2.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ODFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares sank -7.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ODFL fell by -0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $413.75. In addition, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. saw 40.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ODFL starting from Stith Thomas A. III, who sale 225 shares at the price of $411.66 back on Aug 11. After this action, Stith Thomas A. III now owns 1,342 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., valued at $92,624 using the latest closing price.

Hartsell Steven W., the SVP – Sales of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., sale 403 shares at $405.33 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Hartsell Steven W. is holding 491 shares at $163,348 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ODFL

Equity return is now at value 34.62, with 26.17 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.