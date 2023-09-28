Okta Inc (OKTA) Stock Experiences 11.90% Monthly Change

In the past week, OKTA stock has gone down by -3.39%, with a monthly gain of 11.90% and a quarterly surge of 15.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.18% for Okta Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.39% for OKTA’s stock, with a 7.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for OKTA is also noteworthy at 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for OKTA is $95.12, which is $13.52 above than the current price. The public float for OKTA is 152.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.19% of that float. The average trading volume of OKTA on September 28, 2023 was 2.27M shares.

OKTA) stock’s latest price update

Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.34 in comparison to its previous close of 79.63, however, the company has experienced a -3.39% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-25 that As autumn arrives, it’s time for investors to harvest the opportunities in beaten-down technology stocks. After a dismal year, many tech companies now trade at deep discounts despite improving economic conditions.

Analysts’ Opinion of OKTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OKTA stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for OKTA by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for OKTA in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $75 based on the research report published on August 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OKTA Trading at 5.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +12.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKTA fell by -3.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.97. In addition, Okta Inc saw 18.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKTA starting from McKinnon Todd, who sale 7,471 shares at the price of $83.01 back on Sep 18. After this action, McKinnon Todd now owns 35,641 shares of Okta Inc, valued at $620,147 using the latest closing price.

Tighe Brett, the Chief Financial Officer of Okta Inc, sale 4,846 shares at $83.01 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Tighe Brett is holding 56,613 shares at $402,253 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.77 for the present operating margin

+70.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Okta Inc stands at -43.86. The total capital return value is set at -9.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.38. Equity return is now at value -10.67, with -6.66 for asset returns.

Based on Okta Inc (OKTA), the company’s capital structure generated 43.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.22. Total debt to assets is 25.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.

Conclusion

In summary, Okta Inc (OKTA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.