NOW Inc (DNOW) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for NOW Inc (NYSE: DNOW) is above average at 10.15x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.54.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NOW Inc (DNOW) is $13.50, which is $1.6 above the current market price. The public float for DNOW is 104.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DNOW on September 28, 2023 was 645.74K shares.

DNOW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of NOW Inc (NYSE: DNOW) has jumped by 2.35 compared to previous close of 12.12. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-08 that ARR, COLM and DNOW have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on September 8, 2023.

DNOW’s Market Performance

NOW Inc (DNOW) has experienced a 9.20% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.56% rise in the past month, and a 18.94% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.60% for DNOW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.82% for DNOW’s stock, with a 9.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNOW stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for DNOW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DNOW in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $13 based on the research report published on July 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

DNOW Trading at 10.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares surge +11.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNOW rose by +9.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.57. In addition, NOW Inc saw -2.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DNOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.07 for the present operating margin

+23.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for NOW Inc stands at +5.90. The total capital return value is set at 18.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.69. Equity return is now at value 16.35, with 10.30 for asset returns.

Based on NOW Inc (DNOW), the company’s capital structure generated 5.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.50. Total debt to assets is 3.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.09 and the total asset turnover is 1.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NOW Inc (DNOW) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.