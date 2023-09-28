Novagold Resources Inc. (NG) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NG is 0.80.

The public float for NG is 228.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.20% of that float. On September 28, 2023, NG’s average trading volume was 1.22M shares.

NG) stock’s latest price update

Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX: NG)’s stock price has plunge by -3.37relation to previous closing price of 4.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -8.66% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-14 that VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (TSX, NYSE American: NG) will release its 2023 third quarter financial results after market close on October 3, 2023. A conference call and video webcast to discuss these results will take place October 4, 2023, at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET).

NG’s Market Performance

Novagold Resources Inc. (NG) has seen a -8.66% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.65% decline in the past month and a 1.26% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.76% for NG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.63% for NG stock, with a simple moving average of -24.28% for the last 200 days.

NG Trading at -4.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares sank -6.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NG fell by -8.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.11. In addition, Novagold Resources Inc. saw -32.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NG starting from GARRETT DIANE R, who sale 14,950 shares at the price of $5.58 back on May 03. After this action, GARRETT DIANE R now owns 22,757 shares of Novagold Resources Inc., valued at $83,421 using the latest closing price.

Dowdall Sharon, the Director of Novagold Resources Inc., sale 39,799 shares at $6.41 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that Dowdall Sharon is holding 45,519 shares at $255,112 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NG

Equity return is now at value -166.57, with -33.41 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Novagold Resources Inc. (NG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.