Northern Trust Corp.’s (NTRS) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, NTRS stock has gone down by -2.03%, with a monthly decline of -9.37% and a quarterly plunge of -4.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.17% for Northern Trust Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.65% for NTRS’s stock, with a -16.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Northern Trust Corp. (NASDAQ: NTRS) Right Now?

Northern Trust Corp. (NASDAQ: NTRS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for NTRS is at 1.10. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NTRS is $82.96, which is $47.33 above the current market price. The public float for NTRS is 202.69M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.60% of that float. The average trading volume for NTRS on September 28, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

NTRS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Northern Trust Corp. (NASDAQ: NTRS) has plunged by -0.74 when compared to previous closing price of 68.96, but the company has seen a -2.03% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-09-20 that CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Northern Trust Corporation announced today that it will webcast its third quarter 2023 earnings conference call live on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. The webcast, the earnings press release, and related presentation materials will be accessible on Northern Trust’s website. The call will be conducted at 8:30 a.m. (CT), following the release that morning of Northern Trust’s third quarter 2023 earnings press release. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximat.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTRS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NTRS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NTRS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $80 based on the research report published on July 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NTRS Trading at -10.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares sank -9.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTRS fell by -2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.94. In addition, Northern Trust Corp. saw -22.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTRS starting from Allnutt Lauren E, who sale 559 shares at the price of $87.30 back on Mar 09. After this action, Allnutt Lauren E now owns 5,576 shares of Northern Trust Corp., valued at $48,801 using the latest closing price.

Tyler Jason J., the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Northern Trust Corp., sale 1,764 shares at $96.98 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Tyler Jason J. is holding 30,470 shares at $171,073 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.71 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Northern Trust Corp. stands at +17.03. The total capital return value is set at 7.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.19. Equity return is now at value 10.61, with 0.77 for asset returns.

Based on Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS), the company’s capital structure generated 137.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.88. Total debt to assets is 9.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.