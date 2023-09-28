Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE: NSC)’s stock price has plunge by -1.03relation to previous closing price of 198.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.42% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Forbes reported 2023-09-19 that NSC stock has been weighed down this year owing to the derailment of a train carrying toxic materials in East Palestine, Ohio, in February of this year.

Is It Worth Investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE: NSC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE: NSC) is above average at 17.64x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.28.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NSC is 226.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.20% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NSC on September 28, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

NSC’s Market Performance

NSC stock saw a decrease of -4.42% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.09% and a quarterly a decrease of -12.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.00% for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.91% for NSC’s stock, with a -11.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NSC stocks, with Vertical Research repeating the rating for NSC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NSC in the upcoming period, according to Vertical Research is $260 based on the research report published on July 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NSC Trading at -8.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares sank -5.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NSC fell by -4.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $201.53. In addition, Norfolk Southern Corp. saw -20.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NSC starting from Shaw Alan H., who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $209.55 back on Jun 01. After this action, Shaw Alan H. now owns 30,654 shares of Norfolk Southern Corp., valued at $419,100 using the latest closing price.

Shaw Alan H., the President & CEO of Norfolk Southern Corp., sale 2,000 shares at $224.16 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Shaw Alan H. is holding 32,776 shares at $448,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NSC

Equity return is now at value 19.91, with 6.53 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.