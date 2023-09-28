New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: NMFC) is above average at 13.61x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.16.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) is $13.21, which is $0.28 above the current market price. The public float for NMFC is 89.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.11% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NMFC on September 28, 2023 was 328.40K shares.

NMFC) stock’s latest price update

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: NMFC)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.62 in comparison to its previous close of 12.85, however, the company has experienced a 1.25% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-27 that New Mountain Finance has a stable NAV/share and a healthy portfolio, outperforming the S&P 500 in total returns over the past 5 years. NMFC benefits from higher interest rates and has a healthy balance sheet, making it an attractive investment for high income seekers. It pays a well-covered regular dividend with capacity for special dividends, and trades at a discount to NAV.

NMFC’s Market Performance

NMFC’s stock has risen by 1.25% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.09% and a quarterly rise of 4.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.10% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.00% for New Mountain Finance Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.32% for NMFC’s stock, with a 4.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NMFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NMFC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NMFC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for NMFC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $11 based on the research report published on April 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NMFC Trading at 1.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.10%, as shares surge +1.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMFC rose by +1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.79. In addition, New Mountain Finance Corporation saw 5.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NMFC starting from HAMWEE ROBERT, who sale 15 shares at the price of $12.86 back on Jul 27. After this action, HAMWEE ROBERT now owns 549,373 shares of New Mountain Finance Corporation, valued at $193 using the latest closing price.

Boswerger Laura Holson, the COO and CFO of New Mountain Finance Corporation, purchase 14,975 shares at $11.89 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Boswerger Laura Holson is holding 49,398 shares at $178,003 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NMFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.83 for the present operating margin

+78.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Mountain Finance Corporation stands at +21.52. The total capital return value is set at 5.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.41.

Based on New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC), the company’s capital structure generated 150.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.11. Total debt to assets is 59.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.