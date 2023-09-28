Near Intelligence Inc (NIR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Near Intelligence Inc (NASDAQ: NIR)’s stock price has increased by 13.38 compared to its previous closing price of 0.27. However, the company has seen a 47.13% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-21 that Near Intelligence (NASDAQ: NIR ) stock is climbing higher on Thursday after the company revealed details about clients served. According to a press release from Near Intelligence, it serves many major players in the commercial real estate space.

Is It Worth Investing in Near Intelligence Inc (NASDAQ: NIR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NIR is -0.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NIR is $3.50, which is $4.69 above the current price. The public float for NIR is 15.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NIR on September 28, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

NIR’s Market Performance

NIR stock saw a decrease of 47.13% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -19.50% and a quarterly a decrease of -80.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 51.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 24.38% for Near Intelligence Inc (NIR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.09% for NIR stock, with a simple moving average of -93.69% for the last 200 days.

NIR Trading at -56.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 51.64%, as shares sank -15.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -80.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIR rose by +47.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3511. In addition, Near Intelligence Inc saw -97.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NIR starting from Petralia Kathryn, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $0.44 back on Aug 18. After this action, Petralia Kathryn now owns 60,000 shares of Near Intelligence Inc, valued at $6,600 using the latest closing price.

Petralia Kathryn, the Director of Near Intelligence Inc, purchase 15,000 shares at $0.47 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Petralia Kathryn is holding 45,000 shares at $7,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NIR

The total capital return value is set at -3.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.97. Equity return is now at value -44.05, with -21.98 for asset returns.

Based on Near Intelligence Inc (NIR), the company’s capital structure generated 2.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.55. Total debt to assets is 2.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Near Intelligence Inc (NIR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.