Naas Technology Inc ADR (NAAS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NAAS)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.38 in comparison to its previous close of 4.79, however, the company has experienced a -12.26% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-05 that BEIJING, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — NaaS Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: NAAS) (“NaaS” or the “Company”), the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended June 30, 2023 before the U.S. market opens on Friday, September 8, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NAAS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.28. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Naas Technology Inc ADR (NAAS) by analysts is $13.00, which is $8.42 above the current market price. The public float for NAAS is 57.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.04% of that float. On September 28, 2023, the average trading volume of NAAS was 1.03M shares.

NAAS’s Market Performance

NAAS’s stock has seen a -12.26% decrease for the week, with a -34.85% drop in the past month and a -9.84% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.34% for Naas Technology Inc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.37% for NAAS’s stock, with a -24.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NAAS Trading at -22.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.42%, as shares sank -36.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAAS fell by -12.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.69. In addition, Naas Technology Inc ADR saw 17.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NAAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2658.87 for the present operating margin

+6.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Naas Technology Inc ADR stands at -6073.83. The total capital return value is set at -520.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,245.84.

Based on Naas Technology Inc ADR (NAAS), the company’s capital structure generated 118.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.20. Total debt to assets is 46.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.84.

Conclusion

To sum up, Naas Technology Inc ADR (NAAS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.