Modiv Industrial Inc (MDV) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for MDV is at -0.37.

The average price suggested by analysts for MDV is $15.67, which is -$2.07 below the current market price. The public float for MDV is 6.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.21% of that float. The average trading volume for MDV on September 28, 2023 was 16.90K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MDV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Modiv Industrial Inc (NYSE: MDV) has jumped by 12.49 compared to previous close of 15.77. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 22.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-23 that Prior to July 31, my readers mentioned 39 equities in their comments on my articles. Some bad news investments (Rogues) mixed with (mostly) Favorites. Thus, these are ReFa/Ro. Ten analyst-target-estimated TOP-NET-GAIN Re/Fa/Ro: MO, ACRE, PFE, O, KHC, MDV, VFC, BRSP, BTI, and MITT, averaged 48.7% net gains from reader data collected 8/18/23. Ten analyst-target-augured July top-price upside reader faves and rogues (ReFa/Ro) were: MDV, BIIB, KHC, PARA, VFC, DIS, BRSP, BTI and MITT boasting a 47.71% average target price upside estimate.

MDV’s Market Performance

Modiv Industrial Inc (MDV) has seen a 22.68% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 36.46% gain in the past month and a 22.85% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.33% for MDV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.38% for MDV’s stock, with a 39.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDV stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for MDV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MDV in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $20 based on the research report published on September 30, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

MDV Trading at 32.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.58%, as shares surge +36.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDV rose by +22.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.16. In addition, Modiv Industrial Inc saw 47.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDV starting from Halfacre Aaron Scott, who purchase 209 shares at the price of $14.08 back on Sep 25. After this action, Halfacre Aaron Scott now owns 31,905 shares of Modiv Industrial Inc, valued at $2,939 using the latest closing price.

MARKMAN ADAM SCOTT, the Director of Modiv Industrial Inc, purchase 120 shares at $14.03 during a trade that took place back on Sep 25, which means that MARKMAN ADAM SCOTT is holding 17,801 shares at $1,689 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.81 for the present operating margin

+43.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Modiv Industrial Inc stands at -7.75. The total capital return value is set at 1.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.93. Equity return is now at value 3.15, with 0.98 for asset returns.

Based on Modiv Industrial Inc (MDV), the company’s capital structure generated 128.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.22. Total debt to assets is 44.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 128.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Modiv Industrial Inc (MDV) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.