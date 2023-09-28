Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, MCW stock has gone down by -6.90%, with a monthly decline of -26.13% and a quarterly plunge of -37.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.79% for Mister Car Wash Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.97% for MCW stock, with a simple moving average of -37.73% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mister Car Wash Inc (NYSE: MCW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mister Car Wash Inc (NYSE: MCW) is 19.64x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MCW is 1.32. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW) is $10.05, which is $4.95 above the current market price. The public float for MCW is 89.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.03% of that float. On September 28, 2023, MCW’s average trading volume was 1.59M shares.

MCW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Mister Car Wash Inc (NYSE: MCW) has plunged by -0.55 when compared to previous closing price of 5.43, but the company has seen a -6.90% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GuruFocus reported 2023-08-29 that 2021 was a big year for initial public offerings, including such notables as Roblox ( RBLX, Financial), Bumble ( BMBL, Financial), Rivian ( RIVN, Financial), Figs ( FIGS, Financial), and Oatley ( OTLY, Financial). My favorite, and one that went under the radar to some degree, was Mister Car Wash Inc. ( MCW, Financial).

MCW Trading at -26.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares sank -27.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCW fell by -6.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.25. In addition, Mister Car Wash Inc saw -41.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCW starting from Lai John Lo-minn, who sale 198,200 shares at the price of $6.01 back on Sep 18. After this action, Lai John Lo-minn now owns 2,564,226 shares of Mister Car Wash Inc, valued at $1,191,182 using the latest closing price.

Lai John Lo-minn, the Chief Executive Officer of Mister Car Wash Inc, sale 77,730 shares at $6.01 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Lai John Lo-minn is holding 960,000 shares at $467,157 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.38 for the present operating margin

+57.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mister Car Wash Inc stands at +12.88. The total capital return value is set at 7.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.75. Equity return is now at value 11.16, with 3.34 for asset returns.

Based on Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW), the company’s capital structure generated 213.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.11. Total debt to assets is 57.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 208.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.