MGIC Investment Corp (MTG) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for MGIC Investment Corp (NYSE: MTG) is above average at 6.34x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.29.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MGIC Investment Corp (MTG) is $19.33, which is $0.56 above the current market price. The public float for MTG is 279.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MTG on September 28, 2023 was 1.79M shares.

The stock price of MGIC Investment Corp (NYSE: MTG) has dropped by -0.24 compared to previous close of 16.77. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-15 that Solid insurance in force, a decline in loss and claims payments and lower delinquency poise MGIC Investment (MTG) for growth. However, an increase in underwriting and other expenses weigh on margins.

MTG’s Market Performance

MGIC Investment Corp (MTG) has experienced a -2.73% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.63% drop in the past month, and a 7.73% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.54% for MTG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.10% for MTG’s stock, with a 12.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTG stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for MTG by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for MTG in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $15.70 based on the research report published on July 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MTG Trading at -2.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares sank -4.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTG fell by -2.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.23. In addition, MGIC Investment Corp saw 28.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTG starting from Poliner Gary A., who sale 8,296 shares at the price of $13.92 back on Feb 27. After this action, Poliner Gary A. now owns 8,821 shares of MGIC Investment Corp, valued at $115,480 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+100.47 for the present operating margin

The net margin for MGIC Investment Corp stands at +73.79. The total capital return value is set at 18.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.30. Equity return is now at value 16.71, with 12.23 for asset returns.

Based on MGIC Investment Corp (MTG), the company’s capital structure generated 14.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.49. Total debt to assets is 10.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, MGIC Investment Corp (MTG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.