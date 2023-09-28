Merus N.V’s (MRUS) Stock: A 1.06% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Merus N.V (MRUS) has gone down by -3.31% for the week, with a 10.86% rise in the past month and a -8.71% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.40% for MRUS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.06% for MRUS’s stock, with a 16.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Merus N.V (NASDAQ: MRUS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MRUS is 0.80.

The public float for MRUS is 42.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MRUS on September 28, 2023 was 246.35K shares.

MRUS) stock’s latest price update

Merus N.V (NASDAQ: MRUS)’s stock price has plunge by -0.42relation to previous closing price of 24.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.31% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-30 that Merus stock has cooled down after a strong rally, but long-term investors are sitting on a 47% gain since January. The company’s pipeline includes promising clinical assets, but sentiment towards the stock is mixed and price structure has broken down. Updates from its major clinical programs are the key drivers to equity returns for MRUS at this stage in its lifecycle.

MRUS Trading at 0.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.41%, as shares surge +10.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRUS fell by -4.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.85. In addition, Merus N.V saw 55.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRUS starting from Shuman Harry, who sale 575 shares at the price of $21.48 back on Jun 01. After this action, Shuman Harry now owns 5,442 shares of Merus N.V, valued at $12,351 using the latest closing price.

Shuman Harry, the VP Controller, PAO of Merus N.V, sale 168 shares at $13.85 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Shuman Harry is holding 3,517 shares at $2,327 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRUS

Equity return is now at value -61.08, with -44.13 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Merus N.V (MRUS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.