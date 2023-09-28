Matrix Service Co.’s (MTRX) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, MTRX stock has gone up by 12.81%, with a monthly gain of 38.75% and a quarterly surge of 102.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.68% for Matrix Service Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.50% for MTRX’s stock, with a 73.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Matrix Service Co. (NASDAQ: MTRX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Matrix Service Co. (MTRX) by analysts is $14.50, which is $1.1 above the current market price. The public float for MTRX is 25.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.73% of that float. On September 28, 2023, the average trading volume of MTRX was 117.73K shares.

MTRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Matrix Service Co. (NASDAQ: MTRX) has jumped by 2.93 compared to previous close of 11.08. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-21 that Penny stocks often carry a notorious reputation in the investment world, infamous for their volatile nature and high-risk profile. However, while they are undeniably dangerous, thorough research can occasionally unearth gems that are genuinely intriguing from a speculative standpoint.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTRX stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for MTRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MTRX in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $20 based on the research report published on February 19, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

MTRX Trading at 47.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.84% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.18%, as shares surge +32.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTRX rose by +11.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +111.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.30. In addition, Matrix Service Co. saw 83.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MTRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.71 for the present operating margin

+3.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Matrix Service Co. stands at -6.59. Equity return is now at value -25.59, with -12.45 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

To sum up, Matrix Service Co. (MTRX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.