Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Matador Resources Co (NYSE: MTDR)’s stock price has increased by 4.45 compared to its previous closing price of 58.65. However, the company has seen a 5.57% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-26 that In its weekly release, Baker Hughes (BKR) reports that its count of oil and gas rigs declines after increasing for two straight weeks.

Is It Worth Investing in Matador Resources Co (NYSE: MTDR) Right Now?

Matador Resources Co (NYSE: MTDR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MTDR is 3.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MTDR is $72.50, which is $9.88 above the current price. The public float for MTDR is 109.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MTDR on September 28, 2023 was 1.46M shares.

MTDR’s Market Performance

MTDR stock saw an increase of 5.57% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.28% and a quarterly increase of 22.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.93% for Matador Resources Co (MTDR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.29% for MTDR stock, with a simple moving average of 12.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTDR stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for MTDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MTDR in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $78 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MTDR Trading at 3.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares sank -0.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTDR rose by +5.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.42. In addition, Matador Resources Co saw 7.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTDR starting from Byerley William M, who purchase 158 shares at the price of $63.21 back on Sep 12. After this action, Byerley William M now owns 49,199 shares of Matador Resources Co, valued at $9,987 using the latest closing price.

Foran Joseph Wm, the Chairman and CEO of Matador Resources Co, purchase 652 shares at $44.40 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Foran Joseph Wm is holding 176,120 shares at $28,949 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+59.37 for the present operating margin

+63.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Matador Resources Co stands at +37.98. The total capital return value is set at 46.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 31.37. Equity return is now at value 30.99, with 15.20 for asset returns.

Based on Matador Resources Co (MTDR), the company’s capital structure generated 39.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.24. Total debt to assets is 21.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Matador Resources Co (MTDR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.