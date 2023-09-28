Make Informed Decisions with Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Stock Updates

In the past week, CHKP stock has gone down by -3.39%, with a monthly decline of -0.70% and a quarterly surge of 4.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.44% for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.81% for CHKP’s stock, with a 3.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) is above average at 19.29x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.64.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 21 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) is $138.96, which is $6.16 above the current market price. The public float for CHKP is 95.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.41% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CHKP on September 28, 2023 was 803.61K shares.

CHKP) stock’s latest price update

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP)’s stock price has decreased by -0.47 compared to its previous closing price of 133.43. However, the company has seen a -3.39% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-09-21 that It was past midnight when Alessandra Millican and a friend entered the Bellagio hotel room that was costing them hundreds of dollars a night, but unexpected noises made them stop cold.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHKP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHKP stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CHKP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CHKP in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $130 based on the research report published on May 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CHKP Trading at 0.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHKP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares sank -1.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHKP fell by -3.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $135.15. In addition, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. saw 5.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CHKP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.95 for the present operating margin

+86.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. stands at +34.20. The total capital return value is set at 28.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.76. Equity return is now at value 28.71, with 15.13 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.