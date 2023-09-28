Loop Media Inc (LPTV) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Loop Media Inc (AMEX: LPTV) has decreased by -4.88 when compared to last closing price of 0.58.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -11.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-06-29 that In arguably most cases involving expert financial advice, you will encounter guidance toward established enterprises, not up-and-coming stocks to buy. While the latter category certainly dials up the heat in terms of overall sexiness, some folks just can’t handle adventurous portfolios.

Is It Worth Investing in Loop Media Inc (AMEX: LPTV) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LPTV is $4.25, which is $4.7 above the current market price. The public float for LPTV is 25.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.49% of that float. The average trading volume for LPTV on September 28, 2023 was 189.63K shares.

LPTV’s Market Performance

LPTV’s stock has seen a -11.43% decrease for the week, with a -44.31% drop in the past month and a -78.09% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.91% for Loop Media Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.94% for LPTV’s stock, with a -86.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPTV stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for LPTV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LPTV in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $5 based on the research report published on June 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LPTV Trading at -61.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.87%, as shares sank -45.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -79.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPTV fell by -11.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6726. In addition, Loop Media Inc saw -91.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LPTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-73.94 for the present operating margin

+36.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Loop Media Inc stands at -95.61. Equity return is now at value -2480.27, with -195.21 for asset returns.

Based on Loop Media Inc (LPTV), the company’s capital structure generated 126.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.93. Total debt to assets is 22.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 125.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Loop Media Inc (LPTV) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.