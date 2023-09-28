Lam Research Corp.’s (LRCX) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) has gone down by -0.80% for the week, with a -7.86% drop in the past month and a -4.40% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.61% for LRCX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.33% for LRCX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.74% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ: LRCX) Right Now?

Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ: LRCX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.52. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LRCX is 131.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LRCX on September 28, 2023 was 1.14M shares.

LRCX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ: LRCX) has jumped by 1.31 compared to previous close of 606.00. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-27 that FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ: LRCX) today announced that the company will host its quarterly financial conference call and webcast on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, beginning at 2:00 p.m.

Analysts’ Opinion of LRCX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LRCX stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for LRCX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LRCX in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $825 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LRCX Trading at -7.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LRCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares sank -10.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LRCX fell by -0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $651.89. In addition, Lam Research Corp. saw 46.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LRCX starting from Bettinger Douglas R, who sale 1,894 shares at the price of $705.86 back on Aug 07. After this action, Bettinger Douglas R now owns 96,713 shares of Lam Research Corp., valued at $1,336,899 using the latest closing price.

Vahedi Vahid, the Senior Vice President of Lam Research Corp., sale 13,756 shares at $717.46 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Vahedi Vahid is holding 26,483 shares at $9,869,437 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LRCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.36 for the present operating margin

+45.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lam Research Corp. stands at +25.89. The total capital return value is set at 42.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 36.59. Equity return is now at value 62.27, with 25.08 for asset returns.

Based on Lam Research Corp. (LRCX), the company’s capital structure generated 61.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.90. Total debt to assets is 27.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.16.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.