Kronos Bio Inc (KRON) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Kronos Bio Inc (KRON) has seen a -6.15% decrease in the past week, with a -12.23% drop in the past month, and a -29.07% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.31% for KRON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.55% for KRON’s stock, with a -28.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kronos Bio Inc (NASDAQ: KRON) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.50. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kronos Bio Inc (KRON) is $9.00, which is $9.03 above the current market price. The public float for KRON is 38.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KRON on September 28, 2023 was 172.83K shares.

KRON) stock’s latest price update

Kronos Bio Inc (NASDAQ: KRON) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.40 in relation to its previous close of 1.25. However, the company has experienced a -6.15% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-06-01 that SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer, today announced that members of the management team will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:

Analysts’ Opinion of KRON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRON stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for KRON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KRON in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $12 based on the research report published on September 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

KRON Trading at -20.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.11%, as shares sank -11.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRON fell by -4.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2978. In addition, Kronos Bio Inc saw -24.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRON starting from DiMartino Jorge, who sale 10,818 shares at the price of $1.75 back on Jul 06. After this action, DiMartino Jorge now owns 344,622 shares of Kronos Bio Inc, valued at $18,956 using the latest closing price.

Al-Wakeel Yasir B., the Chief Financial Officer of Kronos Bio Inc, sale 9,617 shares at $1.75 during a trade that took place back on Jul 06, which means that Al-Wakeel Yasir B. is holding 346,102 shares at $16,852 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRON

The total capital return value is set at -41.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.99. Equity return is now at value -48.43, with -39.88 for asset returns.

Based on Kronos Bio Inc (KRON), the company’s capital structure generated 12.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.28. Total debt to assets is 10.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -43.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.37.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kronos Bio Inc (KRON) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.