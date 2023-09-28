KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (KLXE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KLXE) has jumped by 11.10 compared to previous close of 11.08. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-21 that KLX Energy is a growing oil and gas service company operating in US shale basins. The company has shifted from losses to profits, indicating improved financial performance. We believe KLXE will refinance costly bonds in late 2023 or early 2024, which will further improve its balance sheet.

Is It Worth Investing in KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KLXE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KLXE) is 3.64x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KLXE is 2.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (KLXE) is $21.25, which is $9.69 above the current market price. The public float for KLXE is 13.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.35% of that float. On September 28, 2023, KLXE’s average trading volume was 169.32K shares.

KLXE’s Market Performance

The stock of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (KLXE) has seen a 11.00% increase in the past week, with a 19.92% rise in the past month, and a 36.93% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.00% for KLXE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.71% for KLXE’s stock, with a 4.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KLXE Trading at 9.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLXE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.63%, as shares surge +18.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLXE rose by +11.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.42. In addition, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc saw -28.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KLXE starting from Stanford Geoffrey C, who sale 7,426 shares at the price of $10.90 back on Sep 26. After this action, Stanford Geoffrey C now owns 17,195 shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc, valued at $80,943 using the latest closing price.

Bouthillette Max, the of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc, sale 10,475 shares at $11.71 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Bouthillette Max is holding 39,766 shares at $122,662 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KLXE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.16 for the present operating margin

+13.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc stands at -0.40. The total capital return value is set at 10.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.07 and the total asset turnover is 1.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (KLXE) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.