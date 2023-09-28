Kilroy Realty Corp. (KRC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kilroy Realty Corp. (NYSE: KRC) is above average at 15.02x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.95.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kilroy Realty Corp. (KRC) is $40.33, which is $8.85 above the current market price. The public float for KRC is 115.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.78% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KRC on September 28, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

The stock price of Kilroy Realty Corp. (NYSE: KRC) has plunged by -0.10 when compared to previous closing price of 31.18, but the company has seen a -12.18% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-21 that The office industry has been heavily impacted by oversupply and the rise of remote work during the pandemic. Kilroy Realty Corporation stands out in the industry with its focus on high-quality, modern offices for major tech and investment grade tenants. The company has a strong balance sheet, a stable tenant base, and a healthy dividend yield, making it a hidden gem in the office space.

KRC’s Market Performance

KRC’s stock has fallen by -12.18% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.55% and a quarterly rise of 3.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.46% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.93% for Kilroy Realty Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.50% for KRC stock, with a simple moving average of -8.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRC stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for KRC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KRC in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $47 based on the research report published on September 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KRC Trading at -12.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares sank -15.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRC fell by -12.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.32. In addition, Kilroy Realty Corp. saw -19.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.60 for the present operating margin

+38.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kilroy Realty Corp. stands at +21.09. The total capital return value is set at 3.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.37. Equity return is now at value 4.49, with 2.27 for asset returns.

Based on Kilroy Realty Corp. (KRC), the company’s capital structure generated 81.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.87. Total debt to assets is 40.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kilroy Realty Corp. (KRC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.