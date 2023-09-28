Jaguar Global Growth Corp I (JGGC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Jaguar Global Growth Corp I (NASDAQ: JGGC) is above average at 28.99x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.24.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for JGGC is 22.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of JGGC on September 28, 2023 was 213.11K shares.

JGGC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Jaguar Global Growth Corp I (NASDAQ: JGGC) has decreased by -36.83 when compared to last closing price of 8.39.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -50.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

JGGC’s Market Performance

Jaguar Global Growth Corp I (JGGC) has seen a -50.56% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -50.37% decline in the past month and a -49.86% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.75% for JGGC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -49.21% for JGGC’s stock, with a -49.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JGGC Trading at -49.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JGGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.80%, as shares sank -50.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JGGC fell by -50.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.17. In addition, Jaguar Global Growth Corp I saw -48.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JGGC

Equity return is now at value 2.44, with 2.31 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Jaguar Global Growth Corp I (JGGC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.