Ivanhoe Electric Inc (IE) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Ivanhoe Electric Inc (IE) has gone down by -12.13% for the week, with a -19.49% drop in the past month and a -12.96% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.53% for IE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.67% for IE’s stock, with a -11.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ivanhoe Electric Inc (AMEX: IE) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.86.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ivanhoe Electric Inc (IE) is $18.25, which is $5.36 above the current market price. The public float for IE is 45.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.30% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IE on September 28, 2023 was 411.59K shares.

IE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ivanhoe Electric Inc (AMEX: IE) has dropped by -9.49 compared to previous close of 13.28. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Kitco reported 2023-09-06 that (Kitco News) – Ivanhoe Electric (NYSE: IE) (TSX: IE) today announced the completion of the initial assessment (IA) for the Santa Cruz copper project in Arizona.

Analysts’ Opinion of IE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IE stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for IE by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for IE in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $14 based on the research report published on December 22, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

IE Trading at -21.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.26%, as shares sank -25.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IE fell by -12.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.58. In addition, Ivanhoe Electric Inc saw -1.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IE starting from Barone Catherine Anne, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $14.41 back on Jun 15. After this action, Barone Catherine Anne now owns 0 shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc, valued at $180,088 using the latest closing price.

Barone Catherine Anne, the Senior Vice President, Finance of Ivanhoe Electric Inc, sale 5,800 shares at $13.93 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Barone Catherine Anne is holding 4,936 shares at $80,783 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1565.94 for the present operating margin

-1249.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ivanhoe Electric Inc stands at -1775.04. The total capital return value is set at -78.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -89.84. Equity return is now at value -69.50, with -47.43 for asset returns.

Based on Ivanhoe Electric Inc (IE), the company’s capital structure generated 13.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.58. Total debt to assets is 10.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 327.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.66.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ivanhoe Electric Inc (IE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.