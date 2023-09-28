iRhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.37.

The public float for IRTC is 30.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.76% of that float. On September 28, 2023, the average trading volume of IRTC was 340.94K shares.

iRhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: IRTC)’s stock price has soared by 7.40 in relation to previous closing price of 84.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-29 that SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC), a leading digital health care company focused on creating trusted solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease, announced today that the Company will be participating in the upcoming Baird 2023 Global Healthcare Conference and the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

IRTC’s Market Performance

iRhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC) has seen a 2.10% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -9.56% decline in the past month and a -9.54% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.91% for IRTC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.29% for IRTC’s stock, with a -16.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRTC stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for IRTC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IRTC in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $130 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IRTC Trading at -10.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares sank -13.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRTC rose by +2.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.65. In addition, iRhythm Technologies Inc saw -2.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRTC starting from Bobzien Brice, who sale 1,356 shares at the price of $111.29 back on Aug 09. After this action, Bobzien Brice now owns 18,608 shares of iRhythm Technologies Inc, valued at $150,909 using the latest closing price.

Shrishrimal Sumi, the EVP, Chief Risk Officer of iRhythm Technologies Inc, sale 1,109 shares at $111.45 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Shrishrimal Sumi is holding 18,707 shares at $123,598 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRTC

Equity return is now at value -42.36, with -22.94 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, iRhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.