Intuit Inc (INTU) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 60.32x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Intuit Inc (INTU) by analysts is $559.63, which is $38.36 above the current market price. The public float for INTU is 272.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.31% of that float. On September 28, 2023, the average trading volume of INTU was 1.40M shares.

INTU) stock’s latest price update

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.00 compared to its previous closing price of 503.19. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-22 that The last few years have been great for the fintech sector. The effects of the pandemic have propelled the need for consumers and other entities to move to cashless payments and easy access to credit.

INTU’s Market Performance

Intuit Inc (INTU) has experienced a -2.93% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.05% drop in the past month, and a 10.58% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.78% for INTU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.08% for INTU’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTU stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for INTU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INTU in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $532 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

INTU Trading at -1.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares sank -5.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTU fell by -2.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $534.05. In addition, Intuit Inc saw 30.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTU starting from Tessel Marianna, who sale 8,702 shares at the price of $552.63 back on Sep 11. After this action, Tessel Marianna now owns 32,171 shares of Intuit Inc, valued at $4,808,986 using the latest closing price.

Aujla Sandeep, the EVP and CFO of Intuit Inc, sale 1,167 shares at $546.42 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Aujla Sandeep is holding 405 shares at $637,675 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.86 for the present operating margin

+74.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intuit Inc stands at +16.59. Equity return is now at value 14.14, with 8.59 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Intuit Inc (INTU) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.