Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.10 in comparison to its previous close of 86.30, however, the company has experienced a -2.82% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-26 that Supported by strong fundamentals and good growth prospects, Interactive Brokers (IBKR) stock looks like an attractive investment option now.

Is It Worth Investing in Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) Right Now?

Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IBKR is 0.79.

The public float for IBKR is 101.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IBKR on September 28, 2023 was 965.07K shares.

IBKR’s Market Performance

IBKR stock saw a decrease of -2.82% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.58% and a quarterly a decrease of 9.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.07% for Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.46% for IBKR’s stock, with a 7.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IBKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IBKR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for IBKR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IBKR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $97 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IBKR Trading at -1.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares sank -3.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBKR fell by -2.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.09. In addition, Interactive Brokers Group Inc saw 21.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IBKR starting from Frank Thomas AJ, who sale 13,188 shares at the price of $87.80 back on Sep 25. After this action, Frank Thomas AJ now owns 840,248 shares of Interactive Brokers Group Inc, valued at $1,157,906 using the latest closing price.

Brody Paul Jonathan, the Chief Financial Officer of Interactive Brokers Group Inc, sale 13,147 shares at $87.79 during a trade that took place back on Sep 25, which means that Brody Paul Jonathan is holding 360,061 shares at $1,154,175 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IBKR

Equity return is now at value 17.88, with 0.43 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.