Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) has decreased by -0.80 when compared to last closing price of 32.35. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.59% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-09-25 that It’s not often that you see a company whose main product comes with a price tag of over $2 million, but that’s the case with biotechs BioMarin Pharmaceutical NASDAQ: BMRN and Sarepta Therapeutics NASDAQ: SRPT, which are developing gene therapies. ‘

Is It Worth Investing in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.85. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) is $84.00, which is $51.35 above the current market price. The public float for NTLA is 86.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NTLA on September 28, 2023 was 771.91K shares.

NTLA’s Market Performance

The stock of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) has seen a -5.59% decrease in the past week, with a -15.57% drop in the past month, and a -23.87% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.24% for NTLA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.82% for NTLA’s stock, with a -18.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTLA stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for NTLA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NTLA in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $66 based on the research report published on April 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NTLA Trading at -16.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.09%, as shares sank -15.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTLA fell by -5.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.68. In addition, Intellia Therapeutics Inc saw -8.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTLA starting from Bhanji Muna, who sale 265 shares at the price of $42.33 back on Jul 31. After this action, Bhanji Muna now owns 12,261 shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc, valued at $11,217 using the latest closing price.

Bhanji Muna, the Director of Intellia Therapeutics Inc, sale 1,867 shares at $39.30 during a trade that took place back on Jul 06, which means that Bhanji Muna is holding 12,526 shares at $73,373 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-879.04 for the present operating margin

+85.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intellia Therapeutics Inc stands at -909.78. The total capital return value is set at -36.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.63. Equity return is now at value -45.68, with -37.26 for asset returns.

Based on Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA), the company’s capital structure generated 10.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.57. Total debt to assets is 8.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 33.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.61.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.